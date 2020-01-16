The woman driving a vehicle that crashed in a single-vehicle wreck in July has been indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury on a charge of vehicular homicide. She is one of several persons arrested on pickup indictments.
Karly Makenzie Reph, 25, S. Main St., was taken into custody Jan. 10 after turning herself in at the Justice Center. She was placed under $15,000 bond and along with others indicted by the grand jury on Jan. 6, will appear in Criminal Court for arraignment on Jan. 17.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Reph was the driver of a 2002 Oldsmobile AG on Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade. The vehicle traveled out of control, left the side of the road and struck two trees and a house.
Dead at the scene, according to THP, was Jeremiah K. Hood, 19. Seriously injured were Kyle B. Perry, 23, and Skylar M. Lewis, 19, all of the Crossville area.
Lewis was airlifted to a regional trauma center and continues to recover from her serious injuries. Reph and Perry were taken to Cumberland Medical Center by ambulance.
Other arrests on pickup indictments include:
Pickups
The following defendants were indicted by the grand jury with their cases bypassing General Sessions Court and taken directly to the citizen panel. These defendants were arrested and had to post bond. They will appear for arraignment on Jan. 17.
•Joseph David McIntire, introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Offense date of June 8, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Sarah Danielle Turner, introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Offense date of June 8, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Michael Boyd Hammons, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000. Offense date of Sept. 30, 2019 investigated by the sheriff’s office and Fairfield Glade.
•Kelsey Lashay Bolles theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000. Offense date was Sept. 30, 1919, investigated by the sheriff’s office and Fairfield Glade.
•Ron Michael Sherrill, 20, felony possession of methamphetamine, offense date of April 12, 2019, investigated by the sheriff’s office.
•Michael Howard Flowers, 55, possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery.
