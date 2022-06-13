One of the motorists involved in a Friday four-vehicle crash on Main St. was flown to a regional trauma center and another driver was charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence, according to a Crossville Police Department report.
The crash occurred on N. Main St. at the intersection with Genesis Rd./Penfield St. around 6:16 p.m. The area on N. Main St. around the crash scene was closed for around two hours.
Christian M. Heislop, 27, Lantana Rd., was flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center from the scene. His condition is not known but it is believed he is recovering from his injuries.
David G. Belvin, 43, address redacted from report, is charged with vehicular assault, driving under the influence and no proof of insurance. His bond was set at $54,000. Belvin was booked at the Justice Center just over an hour after the crash and posted bond the following morning.
CPD’s Sgt. John Karlsven filed the crash report that indicates failure to obey a traffic control device (traffic light) and speeding were contributing factors.
Belvin was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup work truck south on N. Main St. and approached the Penfield St./Genesis Rd. intersection, failing to stop for the red light. The work pickup, loaded with propane tanks and equipment, crashed into a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Heislop, knocking it south and into both north lanes of Main St.
As the two vehicles were sent out-of-control south, the Chevrolet passed another vehicle, spraying battery acid on the vehicle and into an open window onto the occupants inside.
Propane tanks and equipment also left the bed of the work pickup and flew through the air, littering the crash scene.
The Fusion then struck a 2011 Dodge SUV driven by Teri Monday, age redacted from the report, Hanging Limb Rd. The Fusion then crashed through a street light pole, knocking it to the ground. The Fusion and Dodge came to rest side-by-side in the parking lot of the former Roger York law office.
Jason Hollingsworth, 40, Oakley Dr., was driving the 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe and he and his passengers were sprayed by the battery fluids. He continued north to the Woodmere Shell where he sought aid for him and his passengers.
Those injuries were not life-threatening.
Belvin will appear in Cumberland County General Court at a later date to answer to the charges in connection with the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.