A Roane County man charged in an August 2016 traffic crash that left two persons with serious injures pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court and received a two-year prison sentence.
Zachary Neil Byrd, 26, Harriman, entered his plea before Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray and with at least one of the victims agreeing with the settlement. The second victim was described by Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley as being uncooperative with prosecutors.
The indictment states that Byrd was driver of a vehicle that crashed into another vehicle driven by Timothy Elkins, leaving the motorist and a passenger, identified only by last name of Mullins in court.
Byrd was indicted in August 2017 but was not located until last year. Five Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were identified as witnesses in the indictment.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Jacob Isaac Barrett, 19, charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated burglary and received a total of four years to serve in prison. Barrett qualified for judicial diversion and will serve the sentence on supervised probation with special condition of being furloughed to long-term in-house treatment through the Adult and Teen Challenge program.
The charges stem from his arrest on Oct. 15, 2019, following breakins on Big Horn Dr. in Lake Tansi during which a residence was broken into twice and the house ransacked. Stolen were two rings.
•Chasity Lynn Evans, 24, charged with ten counts of criminal simulation, pleaded guilty to a reduced count of attempted simulation and was given credit for time served from Dec. 30 to Jan. 17. The case dates back to April 28, 2014.
•Brandon Heath Fults, 34, charged with one county of aggravated assault, pleaded guilty to reckless aggravated assault and received an two-year suspended sentence with 18 months to be served on supervised probation. Court costs were waived and credit for time served from Sept. 16 to Jan. 17 was given.
The charge stems from an ax-handle assault on a Crossville area man on Sept. 16, 2019.
•Raymond Brandon Norris, 29, pleaded guilty to an information charging two counts of forgery stemming from incidents on Dec. 14 and 16, 2019, and received a two-year prison sentence with furlough granted to attend Adult and Teen Challenge treatment program. He is being given credit for 52 days already served and is to pay $280 restitution.
•Randall Lee Greene II, 19, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $1,000 and received a two-year prison sentence to serve with credit from the time of his arrest on Dec. 23 to Jan. 17. The charge stems from an auto theft. Greene is to pay $1,000 in restitution.
•Joshua Elias Garcia, 40, pleaded guilty to theft of property of more than $1,000 and resisting arrest and received a one-year prison sentence. He is to pay $1,200 restitution and is banned from having contact with the victim. The charge stems from the theft of a vehicle on Dec. 14, 2019.
