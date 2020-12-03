Three motorists — including a sheriff’s deputy — had to leave the roadway to avoid being struck by a vehicle whose driver was fleeing from a traffic stop last Tuesday.
The driver was arrested, but a passenger was able to flee from the scene.
Charged with reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license is Cortney Rae Maynor, 36, 122 Foggy Mountain Lane, Grandview.
A warrant was obtained for evading arrest was signed against the male passenger who is also wanted on a warrant from Rhea County.
The incident began in the 2500 block of Dogwood Rd. around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17, when Deputy Jason Powers was on patrol and an approaching SUV forced him from the road to avoid a head-on collision, Powers wrote in his report.
He turned around on the SUV and after about three miles was able to catch up to the driver, who refused to stop, he wrote. Speeds reached in excess of 90 mph on the county road as the vehicles continued south to Alloway Rd.
On Alloway Rd., the vehicle left the roadway and traveled into a yard before continuing into Rhea County on Possom Trot Rd., Big Neck Rd. and then to a dirt road off Neck Rd. where the driver and passenger abandoned the vehicle and fled in opposite directions.
The female, identified as Maynor, was apprehended, but the male successfully fled from the scene.
During the flight from police and in addition to the sheriff’s deputy, a Jeep pulling a trailer loaded with rocks and a UPS truck were forced into ditches to avoid crashes with the fleeing driver whom Powers said continued to fail to maintain a lane of traffic during the flight.
Maynor was placed under a $19,500 bond and will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
