Volunteer Energy Cooperative’s (VEC) VECustomers Share program awarded a combined total of $2,002 in grants to Cumberland County organizations in June.
Local groups receiving grants include Cumberland County Community Band ($485) and Hilltoppers, Inc. ($1,517).
The program, founded in October 2001, has donated more than $6.7 million to various community-service organizations across VEC’s 17-county service area.
VECustomers Share is a nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization covering VEC’s 17-county service area. The foundation’s funds come from VEC members who have opted to allow VEC to round their electric bills up to the next whole dollar. VECustomers Share contributions average 50 cents per month per customer. The extra change is pooled with that of other members and distributed by the foundation’s board of directors, whom all serve as volunteers.
Grant applications are available at any Volunteer Energy Cooperative Customer Service center, by calling 423-334-7051, or at www.vec.org.
VEC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
