Volunteer Energy Cooperative’s VECustomers Share program awarded a combined total of $7,000 in grants to Cumberland County organizations in August.
Local groups receiving grants include STARTS (Support The ARTS) ($500), the Cumberland County Playhouse ($500), Pleasant Hill Coordinated School Health ($1,000), Cumberland County Jr. Jets Football League ($1,000), Cumberland County High School Coordinated School Health ($1,250), Frank G. Clement Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 ($1,250), and Cumberland County Imagination Library ($1,500).
The program, founded in October 2001, has donated more than $7.1 million to various community-service organizations across VEC’s 17-county service area.
VECustomers Share is a nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization covering VEC’s 17-county service area. The foundation’s funds come from VEC members who have opted to allow VEC to round their electric bills up to the next whole dollar. who Share contributions average 50 cents per month per customer. The extra change is pooled with that of other members and distributed by the foundation’s board of directors, who all serve as volunteers.
Grant applications are available at any Volunteer Energy Cooperative Customer Service center, by calling (423) 334-7051, or at www.vec.org.
VEC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
