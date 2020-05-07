The VECustomers Share program will distribute grants to food banks across the Volunteer Energy Cooperative service area to provide relief for families facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic health crisis.
In April, $26,550 was distributed between ten different food banks: Cumberland Good Samaritan ($2,950), First Baptist Church of Spring City Food Pantry ($2,950), West Polk County Baptist Food Bank ($1,475), We Are Polk ($1,475), Calhoun Charleston Food Pantry ($2,950), Peakland Baptist Church Outreach Street Ministry Mission Food Pantry ($2,950), New Life Community Kitchen ($2,950), Monterey Food Bank ($2,950), Bags of Blessings – Meadowview Baptist Church ($2,950), and Fentress County Food Bank ($2,950).
As an electric cooperative, VEC continually looks for ways to provide help to the communities it serves.
“VEC adheres to the seven cooperative principles, and chief among them is Concern for the Community,” said Julie Jones, communications and public relations coordinator.
“In addition to supporting our local food banks and working with individual members struggling to pay their electric bills, VEC also provides information to small businesses about the Paycheck Protection Program (https://vec.org/small-business-help-during-covid-19-crisis/).”
Members of VEC have the option to have their monthly bill rounded up to the nearest dollar. The rounded-up change is distributed monthly by the VECustomers’ Share Grant program. Various organizations within the VEC Service Area apply for the grants, and the VECustomers Share board members meet and decide which programs receive funding.
The average a member gives is $5.50 a year. Qualifying organizations have received more than $6.9 million since the program began in 2001. VEC customers can opt into this program by contacting their local office. Grant applications are available online at vec.org/community-programs/vecustomers-share.
