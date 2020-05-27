Cumberland County residents can expect an extended power outage Saturday morning affecting about 12,230 customers of Volunteer Energy Cooperative.
The planned outage from 6-11 a.m. Saturday will allow VEC to upgrade equipment. A press release states the work cannot be safely completed while the equipment is energized.
The outage will impact individuals living in Crab Orchard and south of I-40 to the Bellview area. The planned outage reaches members as far west as the Thomas Springs area and east as far as Daysville. Calls will go out to affected customers with up-to-date contact information this week. For a specific address, check the Smart Hub app or call your local service center.
Members are asked not to use social media, such as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, to report outages as those channels are not monitored 24/7 and are not connected to the outage management system.
