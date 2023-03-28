At the March VEC Customers Share board meeting, organizations in Cumberland County were awarded $5,000 in
grants.
Organizations receiving funds were Friends of the Art Circle Library, $2,000; Baby Bird’s Learning Center, $1,000; Cumberland County High School Volleyball Booster Club, $1,000; and Crossville Youth Baseball and Softball, $1,000.
VEC Customers Share was founded in October 2001 and has donated more than $7.6 million to various community-service organizations across Volunteer Energy Cooperative’s 17-county service area.
VEC Customers Share is a nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization.
The foundation’s funds come from VEC members who have opted to round up their electric bills to the next whole dollar.
VEC Customers Share individual customer contributions average a little more than $5 per year.
The extra change is collected monthly and distributed by a volunteer board of directors representing each service area.
Grant applications are available at any Volunteer Energy Cooperative Customer Service center, by calling 423-334-7051, or at www.vec.org/community-programs/vecustomers-share/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.