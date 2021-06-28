At the June 2021 VEC Customers Share board meeting, local organizations in Cumberland County were awarded $5,117.04 in grants.
Organizations receiving funds included the Cumberland County High School Men’s Soccer ($300), Cumberland County Imagination Library ($1,317.04), Frank G. Clement Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #38 ($1,250), Homestead Elementary School Basketball Booster Club ($750), Healing Hooves of Cumberland Plateau ($1,000), and The Cumberland County Playhouse ($500).
VEC Customers Share was founded in October 2001 and has donated more than $7.3 million to various community-service organizations across VEC’s 17-county service area.
VECustomers Share is a nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization. The foundation’s funds come from VEC members who have opted to round their electric bills up to the next whole dollar.
VEC Customers Share individual customer contributions average a little more than $5 per year.
The extra change is collected monthly and distributed by a volunteer board
of directors representing each service area.
Grant applications are available at any Volunteer Energy Cooperative Customer Service center by calling 423-334-7051 or at www.vec.org/community-programs/vecustomers-share/.
