School Resource Officer Scott VanRuden with the Crossville Police Department was recognized as the SRO of the Year by the Tennessee School Resource Officer Association during its annual convention Tuesday.
VanRuden is assigned to Cumberland County High School and was nominated by recent graduates Lexi Hamby and Kenzie Rupp, who were on hand to congratulate the officer along with representatives of the city.
“The remarkable thing about this is, this is the first time they’re aware of that someone was nominated by students,” said Crossville City Manager Greg Wood Tuesday evening during the monthly city council meeting.
VanRuden was recognized from among more than 600 school resource officers in the state.
Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks said, “The dedication of Officer VanRuden is a shining example of commitment, community care and professionalism. He is to be commended and recognized for his extraordinary efforts with the utmost appreciation of the city of Crossville Police Department. Job well done.”
VanRuden joined the Crossville Police Department in February 2012. He has served as an SRO since January 2019.
Earlier this year, VanRuden was credited with quick action after students reported another student had brought a weapon to the high school.
No one was injured in the April incident.
At the time, Director of Schools William Stepp said VanRuden and Principal Scott Calahan immediately called for the lockdown and, within five minutes, had located the student and secured the weapon, which was not loaded.
“The SRO, the assistant principal and the principal did great,” Stepp said. “I think it was over before anybody knew what was going on.”
