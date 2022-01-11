Mr. Vanderquack will stop in Crossville Wednesday on his cross-country tour to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Research.
The convoy of Jeeps transporting the plush yellow duck from Townsend, TN, will meet at Hwy. 55 in Crossville at 2193 N. Main St. between 1-2 p.m.
The public is invited to support Mr. Vanderquack’s journey with donations to events.stjude.org/MRVanderquack. Hwy. 55 is providing drinks with pizza from Domino’s Pizza available for a donation with all proceeds supporting St. Jude’s.
Mr. Vanderquack is a 20-inch plush yellow duck. He’s been outfitted with a GPS to allow friends and followers to track his progress at www.mrvanderquack.com.
The journey began in September in St. Louis, MO. Since then, Mr. Vanderquack has visited 26 states. Organizers hop to shatter their fundraising goal of $35,000 as the plush yellow duck visits all 50 states before returning to St. Louis.
His journey continues from Crossville to Cleveland, TN, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Follow the journey at www.mrvanderquack.com and see photos on social media with #MrVanderQuack and #MoveforStJude.
