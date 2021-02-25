Winter weather slowed vaccination efforts across the state last week, but Tennessee Commissioner of Health Lisa Piercey said county health departments were working this week to catch up.
“A lot of sites are playing catch-up this week. They’re taking the appointments that were supposed to happen last week and putting them on top of the appointments this week,” Piercey said on a media briefing call Tuesday. “Many of our health departments are extending hours into the evening. They worked over this past weekend. They’ll be working this weekend. We expect it to take 10-14 days to get through that process.”
Cumberland County reported a brisk pace of vaccinations this week after inclement weather closed the vaccination site at the Cumberland County Community Complex much of the week. The county reported 2,102 vaccine doses had been administered since Feb. 19, an average of 350 shots per day. On Wednesday, the county reported 15,046 doses have been administered since vaccinations began in late December. By that date, 5,442 people had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 9,590 people had received the first dose.
Piercey said some Tennesseans may have worried about getting their second shot last week. She noted that the date on vaccine cards represented the earliest individuals could get their second shot.
“You have up to six weeks from the first dose, so even a week’s delay in weather is not going to put anybody out of range,” Piercey said. “In Tennessee, if you got your first dose, you’re guaranteed your second dose.”
Cumberland County is offering the vaccine to individuals 65 and older and people who fall into the 1a1, 1a2 and 1b priority phases, which includes health care workers, first responders and teachers.
The state has launched online vaccine appointment scheduling. Individuals in the qualifying groups can register for a vaccine appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov. If you have already registered for a COVID-19 vaccination, you do not need to re-register in the new system.
Individuals without internet access may continue to schedule appointments by phone at 931-484-6196.
The state has fallen in national rankings for percent of population vaccinated. Piercey said the state ranks 20th overall for number of all doses administered.
“If you look at our numbers, the second dose population is pretty robust,” Piercey said. “That is a product of us having a very early success. We had so many first doses delivered quickly, we have focused recent efforts on second doses.”
Piercey said the state has exceeded national averages for vaccinating older populations who are more at risk for complications from COVID-19. To date, 57% of residents age 75 and older have been vaccinated.
“That is the population that is driving our hospitalizations and deaths,” Piercey said. “Our plan is focused on getting doses to the people at highest risk first, and that’s what we’ve done.”
The state has also been investigating procedures in Shelby County that resulted in the waste of 2,400 doses of the vaccine. As the state’s largest population center, Piercey said inefficiencies there were impacting the state’s overall ranking on vaccine administration.
The state has begun an inquiry into the situation in Shelby County, and Piercey anticipates a federal inquiry will also begin soon.
Piercey said the Food and Drug Administration was meeting this week to consider emergency approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine. Developed by Johnson & Johnson, the new vaccine requires only one dose compared to the two-dose regimen of current vaccines.
“It is 100% effective against hospitalization and death, just like Pfizer and Moderna, with the added convenience of only one dose,” Piercey said.
If approved, Tennessee could begin receiving shipments of the new vaccine as early as next week.
The number of active cases continued to fall in Cumberland County, with 82 active cases in the county on Wednesday. The county reported 379 tests in the past week, with 28 positive tests and 26 new confirmed cases.
Cumberland County did report additional deaths this past week due to the virus, with 117 deaths since the pandemic began in March.
Tennessee lifts restrictions on nursing home visits
Tennessee's Department of Health announced Wednesday that it will soon lift its state-specific visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities.
According to a news release, nursing homes and other facilities should use the federal guidance provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services starting Feb. 28.
The agency says all of Tennessee's nursing homes and skilled nursing home facilities have finished giving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations, and the state's assisted care living facilities and residential homes for the aged are expected to be fully immunized by the end of the week.
"Now that vaccinations at all long-term care facilities are nearing completion, we are ready to transition to a more sustainable approach of following these best practices for safe operation of long-term care facilities in Tennessee," Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.