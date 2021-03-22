Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday all Tennesseans age 16 and over who want the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible no later than April 5. The news comes on the heels of the most recent expansion of vaccine availability to individuals 55 and older and critical infrastructure workers.
“A few Tennessee counties will start that process in the coming days,” said Lee in a video posted to social media. “The federal government has asked us to make sure every adult can receive access by May 1, and Tennessee will beat that deadline.”
Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a press briefing that the move comes as the state is seeing an increase in its allotment of vaccines each week but also as some areas struggle to administer all their vaccine.
“We want uptake to be as high as possible and we want to remove all of the barriers that we can,” she said. “While we have lower vaccine uptake, that means we have an excess supply. The last thing I want is any vaccine sitting on a shelf somewhere. We want to get that out to the people who want it and create open access.”
Over the weekend, the state announced individuals 55 and older could begin making appointments for vaccines. The state also expanded eligibility to the Phase 2 priority group.
Phase 2 includes critical infrastructure workers in child and adult protective services who have direct public exposure, commercial agriculture workers, commercial food production workers, corrections staff not already eligible for the vaccine and public transit workers. It also includes anyone working in postal, package or freight delivery; people who work in public infrastructure; telecommunications employees; and utility or energy employees.
“We’ve had vaccine available in the state for about three months. We have been going pretty steadily through our phases and our prioritization, but we are getting very close to a point where we can open it up to everyone,” Piercey said. “As we’ve said all along, as supply builds and as we’re able to, we will move through phases. In less than two weeks, every Tennessean age 16+ will be eligible for a vaccine.”
She stressed that all individuals age 16 and up will be able to schedule a vaccine appointment beginning no later than April 5.
Demand for vaccines in each community will impact how quickly each county opens up vaccine availability.
Piercey said the state has about 500,000 appointments available statewide, but in some areas, many of those appointments go unfilled. In rural West Tennessee, for example, only about 20% of appointments are filled. In the Upper Cumberland region, more than 80% of appointments are filled.
Metropolitan areas also have high rates of vaccine uptakes, as well.
“It’s really different all over the state, so it’s a challenge to try to find the right balance of supply and demand,” Piercey said. “That’s why we feel that it’s really important for counties to be able to move at their own pace.”
But, she noted individuals can choose appointments in other counties.
“We don’t constrain people by county lines,” she said. “If people are willing and able to drive to different counties to get a dose, there are no restrictions to that.”
Cumberland County reported Sunday it had administered 23,479 vaccines, with 8,597 people fully vaccinated. About 25% of the county’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 14.21% are fully vaccinated. That’s above the state’s vaccine rate of 19% with at least one dose.
The state will continue to provide counties vaccines allotted by their population. But, when counties have trouble exhausting that supply, vaccines are being redirected to areas with more demand.
Piercey said the state anticipated some level of vaccine hesitancy, though the low uptake in some areas has surprised health officials.
“Sometimes people just need a little bit longer to get used to the idea. They see their friends and families get vaccinated and then they come around,” she said. “Vaccine-induced, or acquired immunity, is a very consistent and surefire way to make sure you’re protected.”
She urged trusted health providers to speak out on the benefits of vaccination.
Supply also continues to increase. The state is expecting about 311,000 vaccine doses this week, which includes first and second doses. Next week, shipments of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will resume, increasing the state’s shipment to more than 350,000 doses.
Phase 3 of the state’s vaccine plan prioritized individuals living in congregate facilities, such as college dorms, correctional facilities, or other group living quarters.
This phase also includes grocery store workers, who will be eligible under the expanded phase for all adults.
“Phase 3 are unique populations who are very contained,” Piercey said. “We will be directly allocating to a lot of those populations, so they will still get priority.”
Piercey directed individuals to vaccinefinder.org, a federal website that helps people locate vaccine appointments from all available providers. It offers the option to filter results by vaccine product, such as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses, and by distance.
Appointments for vaccines from Tennessee Department of Health centers can be scheduled online at covid19.tn.gov.
