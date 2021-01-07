Cumberland County will implement an appointment process for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
On Thursday, the Cumberland County Health Department announced an appointment line at 931-484-6196 to schedule an appointment for their first dose of the vaccine.
“Vaccine supplies are in extremely limited supply, and the demand for vaccines is great,” said Mindy Doyle, director of the county department, in a press release Thursday morning. “We are pleased with the overwhelming interest Cumberland County residents are showing in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, and we are working as quickly as possible to provide vaccines as we receive additional shipments.”
Appointments will be made available for the first dose of the vaccine until the current supply is depleted. Vaccinations will be provided by appointment only.
Cumberland County currently offers the vaccine to people in the state’s 1a1 and 1a2 categories and individuals age 75 or older.
The 1a1 and 1a2 categories include inpatient and other high-exposure health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, first responders, adults who cannot live independently, and outpatient health care workers with direct patient exposure, including mortuary services.
The national rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has been fraught with difficulty. As of Wednesday, 5.3 million people had received one dose of the 17 million doses distributed so far. As of Tuesday, 169,000 Tennesseans had received their first dose.
Both available vaccines require two doses administered about three weeks apart.
Tennessee has been ranked among the top 10 states for percentage of doses used and total doses administered. Last weekend, health department staff administered more than 25,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.
A release from the state noted Tennessee is dependent on vaccine supplies from the federal government, which controls the maximum amount of vaccine doses states receive. The state receives additional allocations on a weekly basis. This week, shipments are expected to begin arriving at Tennessee pharmacies that are partnering with long-term care facilities to vaccinate their members and staff onsite.
Earlier in the week, Tennessee announced it had set up an online tool to help people determine when they will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligibility varies by county, with some surrounding counties offering vaccinations to individuals in the 1b group: K-12 staff, child care staff and additional first responders.
The tool is available at covid19.tn.gov. You can sign up there for updates and notifications about each county’s vaccine phase.
“We will continue to release information when new supplies of vaccine are received,” Doyle wrote.
On Wednesday, Cumberland County reported 708 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, down from 737 active cases the day before. Since March, 102 residents have been hospitalized with the illness, and 53 people have died.
Cumberland County schools moved to remote learning for most students on Wednesday as active cases remained above 1% of the county population. Students are scheduled to remain in remote learning the remainder of this week. No information is available at this time for next week’s attendance plan.
Free testing for COVID-19 continues at the Cumberland County Community Complex on Livingston Rd. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Self-testing for individuals 18 years old and older is offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday. You will need a smartphone with internet and email access to get the results. The Cumberland County Health Department offers testing with the assistance of staff on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
