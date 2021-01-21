The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to veterans 65 years old and above in addition to veterans with high-risk health conditions.
“We are thrilled by the amount of interest in the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. John Nadeau, TVHS chief of staff, said. “We’re honored to say that so far TVHS has vaccinated 2,614 veterans and 2,446 health care personnel. Our veterans are still serving the nation by getting the vaccine to help combat the virus.”
Veterans will be contacted directly by TVHS to arrange vaccine appointments. Sign up for the VA’s Keep Me Informed tool at www.va.gov/heatllth-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed. This online tool streamlines Tennessee Valley’s vaccination process and keeps veterans updated on the latest vaccine news.
TVHS is following CDC guidelines, with vaccinations available to the following groups:
•TVHS health care personnel
•TVHS nursing home patients
•TVHS spinal cord injury patients
•TVHS chemotherapy patients
•TVHS dialysis patients
•TVHS transplant patients
•TVHS homeless veterans
•Outpatient veterans age 65 and older.
Veterans do not need to call or show up to VA facilities to request the vaccine.
The Cumberland County Health Department continues to offer vaccination to the public according to the state’s vaccination plan by appointment. Call the Cumberland County Health Department at 931-484-6196 to schedule an appointment for a first dose.
Tennessee has administered 370,895 vaccinations. So far, 6.79% of Cumberland County residents have had their first dose of the vaccine, with .55% fully vaccinated with two doses.
Cumberland County is offering vaccines to individuals in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups and individuals 75 years old and older. An update on Wednesday said no vaccine is currently available in the county. These groups include health care workers in inpatient or other high-exposure roles, residents of long-term care facilities, adults unable to live independently, first responders, all other health care workers and funeral and mortuary staff.
Each county determines its vaccination stage. Some counties are providing vaccines to teachers and childcare workers, the 1b group.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County fell this week, with 436 cases reported on Wednesday, down from 629 cases on Monday. There were 14 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, with 132 people moving into the “inactive” category.
Seventy-three Cumberland Countians have died of the virus since the pandemic began in March, with 111 people hospitalized.
Free COVD-19 testing continues at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. People over 18 can do self-testing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. You need a smartphone with internet and email.
Health department staff will provide testing assistance on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
