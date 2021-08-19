Mention the University of Tennessee and minds turn to orange and white and the nearly 30,000 students at the flagship campus in Knoxville.
But UT President Randy Boyd knows it’s more than that. It’s the five UT campuses in the state, the health care systems, the institutes of agriculture and public service, and a network of Extension offices in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
“We want to let everyone know that UT is making an impact across the state,” Boyd said. “There is a lot more to UT than just Knoxville.”
That’s the idea behind the “Everywhere You Look, UT” campaign, with murals going up on barns, silos, water tanks, and the sides of businesses across the state.
“It’s a reminder that, in every county, we are making a difference in the lives of the people of Tennessee,” Boyd said.
In Cumberland County, the mural is hosted by the McClanahan family, whose farm is visible from Interstate 40 between exits 317 and 320, with about 35,000 people a day passing by the site. Completed in May, it was the 15th mural completed as part of the project.
The McClanahan family has strong ties to UT. Nancy McClanahan’s parents, Claude and Bernice Little, purchased the 65-acre farm off Old Jamestown Hwy. in 1948, just after her father earned his master’s degree from UT-Knoxville. Claude taught agriculture and served as a Future Farmers of America advisor for 42 years. Bernice taught elementary school. On the farm, they raised their family and grew tobacco, strawberries and polled Hereford cattle.
Nancy and her husband, Janson, continue the cattle operation. She is a retired school teacher and he continues to work as a pharmacist.
Their son, Matthew, attended UT College of Law in Knoxville. There, he met his wife, Lauren, also a graduate of the law school and alumnae of UT-Martin in West Tennessee.
Nancy and Janson’s other son, Colton, is a financial officer for Farm Credit Mid-America. His wife, Rachel, graduated from UT-Martin with her bachelor’s degree and from UT-Knoxville with a master’s degree. She teaches agriculture at Oakland High School.
“The flagship university has been a great resource for our farm and our community,” said Matthew. “We have the AgResearch and Education Center and the Extension service. There is also a great network of alumni here.”
There are 753 UT alumni living in Cumberland County, with graduates from the health, business, education, engineering and agriculture programs. Currently, 141 students attend one of the University of Tennessee schools. There are also 47 employees of the university living in Cumberland County, with about $2 million in annual payroll, resulting in an $8 million local economic impact.
The university served 52,000 Tennesseans from Cumberland County through the UT Extension Service, the AgResearch and Education Center and the UT Institute for Public Service.
The university also leads youth development, with 2,230 4-H participants and 475 local volunteers.
“We’re glad we could partner with this wonderful public university,” Matthew continued.
The family thanked Crossville Mayor James Mayberry, who helped connect UT with the family for the mural project.
It was the 15th mural the university completed, with 19 currently on display in Fentress, Gibson, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Houston, Knox, Lincoln, Meigs, Roane, Shelby, Sullivan, Sumner, Trousdale and Weakley counties.
The university is looking for partners with an appropriate “canvas” in each of the 95 counties in the state. To learn more about each location or to nominate a canvas, visit everywhere.tennessee.edu/murals.
Boyd noted that the University of Tennessee is the state’s land-grant university.
“It was a ladder for the working and middle class to support community development,” Boyd said. “We want to continue to live up to the mission and help everyone get an education for a better job and a better life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.