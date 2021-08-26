The University of Tennessee Medical Center/University Health System received approval of its Certificate of Need from the state’s Health Services and Development Agency for the establishment of a satellite emergency department facility in Jamestown, TN.
The community has been without a hospital since Jamestown Regional Medical Center was closed in June 2019 by Rennova Health.
“As a leader in emergency and trauma care and the region’s Level 1 Trauma Center, The University of Tennessee Medical Center is proud to be able to address rural health care disparities that have existed in Fentress County by providing timely, high-quality emergency services to the Jamestown community through the Freestanding Satellite Emergency Department,” said David Hall, UT Medical Center’s Executive Vice President.
According to Hall, the CON approval was granted as the following general criteria were met: Need; Economic Feasibility; Health Care that Meets Appropriate Quality Standards; and Contribution to the Orderly Development of Health Care. The 7,020-square foot Freestanding Satellite Emergency Department (FSED) will contain nine treatment rooms, including one trauma room. It will be located at 208 West Central Avenue in Jamestown on a 0.6-acre site in an existing building built in 2006 that was used by the former hospital owner as an imaging facility (Fentress Health Systems Diagnostic Center).
“For too long, the citizens of Fentress County have lacked access to emergency care,” said Jimmy Johnson, Fentress County Executive. “We are thrilled for UT Medical Center’s leadership in providing the FSED that will most greatly contribute to the continuum of care in the delivery and range of medical services that will now be available in Fentress County.”
Officials project the FSED will open mid-2022.
