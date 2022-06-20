Contractors and crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be working on several paving projects this week that may impact travel.
TDOT has multiple paving and maintenance projects in Cumberland County, including preparing for the opening of Buc-ee’s on Genesis Rd. at Interstate Dr.
Interstate Dr. is closed from Stout Dr. to Genesis Rd. with a detour posted at Woodlawn Rd. Roadwork will require temporary lane closures and stopping traffic on Interstate Dr. and Genesis Rd. and other city streets. The right lane of south-bound traffic on Genesis Rd. is closed from Interstate Dr. to north of Woodlawn Rd. Crews will be working along Genesis Rd.
Utility work continues on Genesis Rd. from Crabtree Rd. to Wild Azalea Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers will be present June 20 through July 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Resurfacing on Dunbar Rd. and Pigeon Ridge Rd. will also begin this week. Flaggers will be directing traffic through the work zones.
Paving operations are also ongoing on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. Nightly lane closures from Sunday night through Saturday morning will facilitate paving from mile marker 333.5 to the Roane County line and mile marker 311 to mile marker 318, impacting both eastbound and westbound traffic.
Lane closures begin at 7 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. the following morning.
Work continues on the Hwy. 127 N. road widening project.
In the first section, from north of I-40 to near Potato Farm Rd., the contractor is continuing grading activities, embankment fill, storm drain installation and placement of graded solid rock. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary.
Utility installation on Lawson Rd. will reduce traffic to one lane with flaggers directing motorists. Utility relocation for gas, water, sewer and electric are in progress.
The second section of the project, from near N. Lowe Rd. to north of Hwy. 62 in Fentress County, is continuing with work on clearing along the new alignment.
