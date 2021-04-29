The Cumberland County school district got its money’s worth when it bought the dishwasher at Homestead Elementary.
“The dishwasher they’re currently using, based on the equipment work manual we’re having to order from, is about 45 years old,” said School Nutrition District Supervisor Kathy Hamby.
The Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee approved a resolution earlier this month to accept a $55,000 USDA grant to replace the aging appliance.
Hamby has applied for and received several grants through the program, which is in place to replace worn-out appliances for schools. USDA grant monies in previous years have been used to replace a dishwasher at South Cumberland Elementary and a walk-in freezer and cooler at Martin Elementary.
The committee approved a resolution accepting a $250 donation from a community member who contributed to pay off lunch charges.
“Of course, all students are eating — they get free breakfast and lunch, so they’re not accumulating charges,” Hamby said. “And they still wished to donate. So they asked us if we could find students who might need additional food and we could apply it to their accounts so they could purchase extra food.”
Hamby also received approval to accept a $2,500 Fuel Up to Play 60 grant to purchase a breakfast cart for Pleasant Hill Elementary.
Members of the committee and commissioners in the audience were complimentary of school employees and how they’ve handled the pandemic. The school system has been open the majority of the year, and some teachers are pulling double duty by doing video for students whose parents opted not to send them to school, said Commissioner Rebecca Stone, 3rd District.
“All I say is hats off to them, because I think there are plenty of school systems that opted to not do it in person, and everybody had to do the video route. But these teachers, if they’re doing it that way, they’re having to do two sets of teaching — and I think it’s very admirable that they’ve done it.”
The budget amendments were also unanimously approved by the Cumberland County Commission during its April 19 meeting.
Other budget amendments approved by the county commission include:
•$75,000 for preliminary costs associated with rehabilitation of a bridge on Old Hwy. 28, with funding from the state bridge aid program
•$300,000 in additional revenue for the Highway Department and increased expenses for paving and road improvements
•$12,124.32 in increased USDA revenue for transportation and delivery of USDA food purchases
•$346,000 budget amendment accepting $292,000 in additional state revenue and $54,000 in teacher salary savings to provide one-time bonus payments to school personnel. The bonus is dependent on a federal grant for the bulk of the bonus payments, with $1.35 million earmarked in the school system’s $6.7 million grant application. Commissioner Jerry Cooper, 7th District, abstained from the vote because he is a school system employee. Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, was not present for the meeting Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.