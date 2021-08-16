On Saturday, Aug. 7, Uplands Village celebrated its 100th anniversary.
Reading her poem, Pleasant Hill mayor Lisa Patrick said, “… We remember those before us who lived here on the Plateau, who helped cultivate this gem of a place where we all now live, love and grow. We are fortunate in Pleasant Hill, this town’s so great. And so today on its 100th anniversary, Uplands, we are thankful for you and you we celebrate.”
On behalf of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, The Crab-Orchard Chapter National Daughters of the American Revolution regent Nancy Mitchell posthumously presented the Women in American History Award to Dr. May Cravath Wharton for her work fields of medicine and education. The award distinguishes notable women, past and present, who have made a significant contribution and positively impacted in their community through their work in the fields of education, social, religion, politics, science or culture.
“We are delighted to present this certificate and medal for Dr. Wharton and the work she did which continued to grow over these past 100 years and resulted in the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville,” Mitchell said.
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner and president of the Pleasant Hill Historical Society, accepted the Women in American History Award certificate and medal to display in Pioneer Hall Museum and said, “I proudly accept this on behalf of a fine lady; not just a doctor – a fine lady, Dr. May.”
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster read a proclamation declaring Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, Uplands Day in Cumberland County.
A treat for the crowd, lifelong Pleasant Hill resident and friend to Uplands Village Jym Mitchell performed “A Mountain View” poem he’d written and published in his book, From Time to Time.
The poem was a compilation of many locals’ stories and memories of Dr. May he’d collected, capturing her persevering spirit, healing touch and her servanthood to the community and the county.
“It’s the memories of any of many who could have been seated on the front porch at Smith’s Store on a sunny day,” he said.
The crowd was much entertained by the message in each rhyming line about Dr. May that Mitchell delivered in his elaborated back-country Cumberland Plateau dialect.
Following the row of guest speakers, Pioneer Hall Museum curator Sharon Weible said when she arrived in Pleasant Hill, Dr. May already had three strikes against her — she was a woman, a doctor and a Northerner.
In three short years, she became one of the community’s very own. Weible attributed Dr. May’s acceptance by the community and her success to “her missionary zeal for treating the whole person.”
“She addressed physical ailments, of course, but she was also concerned about stress, fatigue, exercise and diet, spiritual and emotional health,” Weible added.
Weible continued with an anecdote about how Frank Meisamer loved to tell the story about having lunch in the hospital staff dining room when he was a boy and Dr. May came in and told them she’d just treated a patient who’d swallowed his watch.
“What did she do? She told the man to ‘wait until time passed,’” Weible said. “I think Frank loved that story because it reminded him of how much Dr. May loved to laugh.”
She presented the special “May Babies” able to attend the celebration, each of them wearing a sea green silk scarf with a flower pinned to it. The May Babies were among those who were delivered into this world by Dr. May.
“How fortunate we are to have today with us living links to the past we are celebrating,” she said. “We call the folks ‘Dr. May Babies.’ They gathered during Hospital Day over the years and we are honored to have Dr. May Babies with us today.”
Of the known May Babies, those able to attend were Ann Cunningham Meisamer, Iris Cole Miracle, Sandra Burgess, Larry Woody and Beecher Seagraves.
“Actually, my name is Iris May Cole Miracle,” Miracle said, “because my mother named me after Dr. May.”
Burgess said, “I’ve been in Pleasant Hill all of my life and Dr. May delivered me in a log cabin and I have a picture of it.”
Woody said he was a late bloomer to the ranks of the May Babies, born in the May Baby class of ’46.
“I’m young,” he laughed. “I asked my mom why she came to hatch me here and she said she couldn’t remember.”
He surmised that his mother couldn’t find a midwife where most of their relatives were born at home with a midwife.
“But, I was better. I was special,” he said. “I got to come and I was a May Baby.”
The memory book signed by the attendees will be among the items the 100th celebration steering committee will be putting into a time capsule that will not be opened until 2046. Those who would like to put a brilliant item in the time capsule may contact Ed Olson. They plan to seal and install the time capsule later in the year.
“May Uplands to continue to thrive in all of its uniqueness, learning, compassion, outreach, crankiness and love for the next 100 years,” Weible said. “Thank you for coming.”
