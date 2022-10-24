Walkers and wheelchairs are not often associated with hiking, but Uplands Village is looking to change that.
The senior living community has opened a new portion of its hiking trail in Pleasant Hill—and this is one of the first that can accommodate those with disabilities. Uplands Village collaborated with the Tennessee Trails Association for this project.
“I will say, as my oldest niece is disabled, I am so glad to see more trails becoming ADA-compliant,” said Jane Coffey, an at-large director of TTA.
Various members of Uplands Village and TTA celebrated this accomplishment at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 7.
“We may be a private organization, but let’s put the word ‘private’ aside. We’re all about community. And this truly brings another part of the community to Uplands,” said Herschel Murdner, executive director of Uplands Village.
“We’re excited about this first chapter. Who knows where that leads from here? We hope it continues on,” Murdner said.
“It’s been a challenge getting this trail going between the pandemic, shortage of staff and volunteers, and the rain washing it [the trail] away as soon as we put it on,” said Cheryl Heckler, chair of the Uplands Village Trail Committee. “We finally are here.”
“We still hope to have some finishing and tweaking to do around the trail, but the trail itself now is made,” Heckler added.
This circular portion of the trail begins at Yonside Rd, and goes toward the bridge over the Lake Laura spillway, and continues along the edge of the aforementioned lake before returning.
Heckler explained that they hope to extend the trail further. She also added that there are plans for there to be an accessible observation deck overlooking Lake Laura in the future. This deck is also planned to be a dock for releasing canoes and kayaks.
“This is the Tennessee Trails’ mission,” said Libby Francis, president of the Tennessee Trails Association.
Francis explained that since its formation in 1968, TTA’s focus has always been to develop a system of statewide hiking trails, the most notable being the Cumberland Trail. Now, TTA has 12 chapters across the state with about 800 members.
Francis also explained the Evan Means Grants Program, which was created in 1999 to honor the memory of TTA co-founder Evan Means. In order to develop the new section of the Uplands Village trail, Uplands Village received $2,000 from the Evan Means Grants Program. The money covered the cost of materials to build the short trail.
“This is our first ADA-compliant trail, and we’re excited about having that aspect,” Francis continued. “We are not all mega-hikers—it’s just enjoying the beauty of outdoors, and we were so happy to be a contributor to this trail.”
The Uplands Village Trails Committee, which was formed in 2018 to improve the trails and consider future developments, has been diligently upgrading and repairing the local trails.
Anyone interested in donating to or joining the Tennessee Trails association can access their website, tennesseetrails.org, for more information.
