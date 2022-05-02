Upland Design will lead architectural and design services for two upcoming building projects for the school system: a renovation of South Cumberland Elementary School and addition of an auditorium at Cumberland County High School.
The projects are funded by the third round of Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief federal funding. Cumberland County was allocated $15 million, with about $9.5 million to go toward the building projects.
The remaining funds are earmarked for learning loss intervention, including employment of a learning loss coordinator, learning loss interventionists, instructional supplies and participation in the TN All Corps Tutoring program through 2024.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, told the Cumberland County Board of Education April 28 that the ESSER committee had reviewed materials from four companies that responded to the county’s request for qualifications.
As a professional service, architectural and engineering services are not selected based on a bid price, but qualifications of the company.
Karge said the committee selected Upland Design Group because it is a local company, is familiar with the community and school system, and had designed an auditorium for CCHS as part of a proposed building program in 2006. Construction of Stone Memorial High School came in over budget and the auditorium at CCHS was cut due to cost.
Kim Chamberlin, with Upland Design Group, told the board his firm would be meeting with teachers and staff at CCHS and SMHS and revisit the 2006 design to see how it can be improved.
“Our goal is to be very similar to Stone,” Chamberlin said, adding it is an honor to work for the local board.
The board will have final approval of the design for both building projects, Chamberlin said.
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, asked if the board would allow the school system to go forward with the contract if negotiations produce an architectural and engineering fee in line with industry averages, typically 6-8%. The board asked for the contract to come back to it for consideration.
Upland Design was also selected as the architect and engineer for ESSER 2 projects, which includes playgrounds, outdoor learning areas, bleacher replacements, HVAC repairs and replacements and window and door replacements.
In other business, the board approved the following:
•Easement for a waterline at Homestead Elementary and construction easement required for a road project on Hwy. 127 S.
•Installation of a media board at SMHS, to be paid for by the football boosters
•Agreement with the city of Crossville for the repair and maintenance of the A-4B aircraft at CCHS
•Agreement with Benchmark Rehabilitation Partners LLC for athletic trainer services for school athletic programs
•Memorandum of Understanding with Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation to provide support to school music and art programs
•Contract with Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System to provide school-based mental health services through Project Anchor
•Budget amendments moving $1,811.17 from educational assistants to other salaries and supplies and materials in the summer learning program budget, recognizing $19,500 from a workplace safety grant and budgeting the funds, and $57,095.58 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act Childcare Stabilization Fund for the North Kids Club of Cumberland County
•Budget amendments decreasing federal funds and expenditures $268.36, $46,200 in fiscal pre-monitoring supports grant, and year-end amendments to federal program budget prior to the close of the fiscal year
•$1,500 donation to the archery team at Crab Orchard Elementary to support their appearance at the national tournament in May
•Volunteers at Crab Orchard, Pleasant Hill, South, Homestead, North, Stone and Martin elementary schools and CCHS
•Overnight field trip to allow the Crab Orchard archery team to travel to Louisville, KY, May 12-14, the SMHS volleyball team trip to Chattanooga July 22-24 and Sept. 9-10, and SMHS rocket team trip to The Plains, VA, May 12-15, and SMHS tennis team trip to Murfreesboro April 8-9
•Contracts with Simple Pix for photography services at Crab Orchard, Martin, Pleasant Hill and South elementary schools
•Contract with Five Star Food Service Agreement to provide vending services at CCHS
•Disposal of surplus property at Crab Orchard and Pine View elementary schools, SMHS, The Phoenix School, CTE, food service and special education departments and federal programs
•Application for 2023 federal funding
•Athletic co-op agreement with New Colossus Academy
•Sale of the house built by CCHS construction students for $42,531.60
•First and second reading of a policy change regarding transfers within the system, first reading of policy change to travel reimbursement policy, and first reading of board member legal status policy
