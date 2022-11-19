Each year, the Cumberland County Road Department is required to submit a road list to the County Commission for adoption.
A list of roads accompanied by their width, length, and the surface it is made of, this list contains the roads that can be officially maintained by the county’s highway department.
There are currently 1,751 roads on the county road list.
Announced at the Oct. 20 Planning Commission meeting, this year’s changes to the Cumberland County road list include:
• 185 feet added to the length of Edgemere Court in Fairfield Glade.
• 35 feet added to the length of Mayfair Dr.
• 1,380 feet removed from the length of Drew Howard Rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.