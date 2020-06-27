Update 7 a.m.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night is expected to make a full recovery.
Deputy Tim Tutor was called to the 8000 block of Chestnut Hill Rd. Saturday at about 7:07 p.m. to check on a suspicious person call, a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office states. He was shot and returned gunfire with a suspect, Mark Alan Eberly.
Eberly had been arrested June 19, 2020, on a charge of driving on a revoked license and resisting arrest. He told booking officials at the Cumberland County Jail he had been born in Wyandotte, MI, and is currently homeless.
The investigation revealed that Eberly shot Tutor with a handgun as Tutor approached the vehicle, striking Tutor in the upper chest area protected by the bulletproof vest deputies wear. Tutor was airlifted by Lifestar to UT Medical Center where he was treated.
Tutor returned fire and the vehicle traveled a short distance before coming to a stop in the roadway.
SWAT teams and crisis negotiators with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Crossville Police Department were deployed to the scene. They made multiple attempts to make contact with the suspect. Finally, after no success, chemical weapons were deployed, allowing SWAT teams to advance and take the suspect into custody.
The suspect was found to be deceased.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation.
