Cumberland County has agreed to pay $1.1 million as part of the settlement of a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The county has also completed changes to its policies, procedures and employee training to better prevent sexual harassment in the workplace in the future.
Federal magistrate Alistair Newbern signed the order Wednesday.
“We want to do things the right way,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the Chronicle. “When employee allegations are made, the county is responsible for responding appropriately.”
The suit, filed March 8, details allegations of sexual harassment against Mike Harvel when he served as the county’s solid waste director from 2015-’18.
A criminal case is pending against Harvel, who was indicted in February 2018 on two counts of assault, one count of official misconduct and one count of sexual battery. He was released under a $20,000 bond pending trial. The case was most recently continued to April 12 in Cumberland County Criminal Court.
Foster said the federal suit stemmed from the county not having the procedures and processes in place to adequately protect employees from sexual harassment. The former policies were developed by the County Technical Assistance Service but were out of date and didn’t have provisions for regular training or that employees sign off on the policies.
“In this case, those allegations were not brought to the county, but instead filed directly with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission,” Foster said.
The $1.1 million settlement includes payments to the four employees who filed EEOC charges against the county and six additional employees, with payments ranging from $50,000 to $100,000. The order also requires the county to pay the employees’ attorney, John Nisbet, $25,000.
The county’s insurance will cover the bulk of the settlement costs, up to $1 million. The rest will come from the county’s general fund reserves. The Cumberland County Commission approved a $235,000 budget amendment March 15, moving money from the fund balance to the legal services line of the budget, noting the additional legal expenses the county has incurred this year.
Foster said bills are still coming in from this suit and estimated the county’s portion of the cost would be $160,000 in settlement costs and legal fees.
The county will also adopt agreed-upon revised policies related to sexual harassment. The county commission adopted changes to its personnel policy and employee handbook and the community service workers handbook. Changes include specifying annual training regarding sexual harassment and how to report sexual harassment.
The county will also keep any records related to sexual harassment training and any complaints for the duration of the agreement — a minimum of 18 months.
“We have no problems with the reporting requirements,” Foster said. “We want this to be a great place for people to work.”
Foster said one of his first priorities when taking office in September 2018 was to establish a county human resources department. The county’s finance office had previously handled those duties for the almost 400 county employees.
“We needed someone who specialized in that — that that was their job and their focus,” Foster said. “Cumberland County is not as small as it used to be. With 400 employees, that is a need.”
The county commission agreed to fund the position, and Brooke Shaffer was hired in January 2019.
She has been working on comprehensive updates to the county’s personnel policies and procedures, including those required by the DOJ.
“We had a lot of positive feedback on our policy changes,” Foster said. “Those were preapproved by the DOJ.”
Foster said Shaffer also tracks state law and regulations changes to provide annual updates to the policies and procedures.
Former Cumberland County Mayor Kenneth Carey Jr. placed Harvel on administrative leave with pay following the indictment in February 2018.
Foster took office that September and, shortly after, Philip Burnett was hired as county attorney. At that time, the EEOC was investigating all the discrimination claims related to the case.
“We expected a decision in early 2019,” Burnett told the Chronicle.
When the EEOC returned to the county in February 2019, Foster said, “Determinations have recently been made regarding the employee by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that do not offer findings negating the Grand Jury indictments.”
The agency made a monetary demand at that time.
“There was enough at that point to say there had been violations of the personnel policy,” Burnett explained. “We were waiting on the EEOC.”
The county dismissed Harvel from his employment in February 2019.
According to the lawsuit, four individuals filed an EEOC claim against the county in April 2018 alleging they and other female employees of the solid waste department were discriminated against when they were subjected to sexual harassment by their supervisor, Harvel.
The individuals were employees of the solid waste recycling center and community service workers assigned to the facility.
The suit alleges Harvel grabbed or groped women in various areas of the body — over and under clothing — encouraging inappropriate touching of himself and unwanted and unsolicited advances and propositions. Some of the women say Harvel isolated them in secluded areas of the recycling center or outside the facility, including convenience centers and the Cumberland County landfill. Several employees say he made unwelcome sexual advances toward them. One of the women who complained to the EEOC said Harvel forced her onto his lap and threatened to rape her, according to the complaint.
Several of the women reported Harvel’s harassment to their supervisors at the recycling center, but their complaints did not lead to any action by the county, the suit says. Others said they did not complain because they were unaware of the complaint process and “because they did not believe the county mayor [Carey], to whom the policy suggested they report, would be impartial based on his personal relationship with Harvel; or because they feared reprisal, such as termination.”
The DOJ also alleges the county retaliated against one of the women for complaining to the EEOC.
The suit claims Carey told then-interim solid waste director Kimberly Patterson to “get rid of” the employee and alleges the county began removing the employee’s privileges and changed the condition of her employment.
Both the DOJ and the county note the consent decree is neither a finding on the merits of the case nor an admission of liability by Cumberland County.
“Today’s resolution, through settlement, will bring some measure of closure and vindication to the vulnerable women who were victimized by the egregious and abusive behavior in this case,” said Pamela S. Karlan, principal deputy assistant attorney general of the DOJ Civil Rights Division. “Sexual harassment must not be tolerated in the workplace, and we remain committed to eliminating it root and branch through our vigorous enforcement of Title VII.
“No individual should have to endure the unwanted sexual advances of another, especially from someone who wields a position of authority over another as alleged here,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee. “We will seek all available remedies to address such unwanted and unlawful conduct and will continue to protect the civil rights of all of our citizens. They deserve nothing less.”
Patterson has filed a federal suit against the county, claiming she was discriminated against in her position because of a medical condition. She also alleged gender disparity in her pay.
Patterson resigned from her position in December 2018 after she says the county denied requests for medical accommodation. When Patterson asked to be reinstated in January and early March 2019, she says the county told her there were no positions available for her.
The county denies Patterson’s claims, stating it offered a reasonable accommodation that Patterson rejected. The county added it had “legitimate, nondiscriminatory, and nonretaliatory reasons” for any employment decisions involving Patterson.
Patterson seeks back pay and damages for lost benefits in addition to compensatory damages and legal fees.
