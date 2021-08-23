UPDATED 12:20 P.M. TUESDAY, AUG. 24
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released a preliminary report of a near head-on collision Saturday morning that left two persons critically injured. No charges have been filed and the release indicates the investigation is continuing.
The crash occurred Saturday at 11:18 a.m. on Milo Lemert Bypass (Miller Ave.) between the Rock Quarry Rd. and Dayton Ave. intersections.
The report states that a 1984 GMC Jimmy driven by Franklin Godsey, 35, who has a Crossville address, was traveling east toward I-40 after passing the Dayton Ave. intersection.
Witnesses said for unknown reasons, Godsey’s vehicle crossed over the center line and turn lane and into the path of a 2004 Suzuki SL7, driven by Frederick Major, 42, also of Crossville, that was traveling west toward Hwy. 127 S.
The impact left the GMC Jimmy in the turn lane facing west while the Suzuki came to rest on the north shoulder facing east.
Godsey was airlifted from the scene to The University of Tennessee Medical Center Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. He reportedly was in ICU as of noon Tuesday.
Major and a passenger in the Suzuki, identified as Amy Dillon, 34, who has a Sparta address, were taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center. Major was later taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center, where as of noon Tuesday he also remained in ICU.
Dillon was checked out and released from CMC later the same day.
Trooper Sgt. Justin Mote and Trooper Jeremy Newcombe investigated the crash while a member of THP’s Critical Incident Response team responded to do reconstruction of the crash scene.
