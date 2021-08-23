Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Milo Lemert Bypass in the area between Rock Quarry Rd. and Dayton Ave. One person was flown from the scene to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville and another transported to the regional trauma center by ambulance. A third person was taken to Cumberland Medical Center. The vehicles collided head-on, and members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response team were called to reconstruct the crash. The preliminary report is not yet available.