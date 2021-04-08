Mary "Teri" Theresa Boulais, 79, of Crossville, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 2, 2021. She was born on Aug. 30, 1941, in Danbury, CT, daughter of the late William LaJoie and Bernadette (Bouchard) LaJoie. Teri was a factory worker in the manufacturing industry. She was a…