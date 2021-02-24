A traffic crash, at approximately 4:45 a.m. in the city of Crossville, was the apparent result of suicide while driving of a Crossville resident, who was driving a Grey Nissan sedan, northbound on Miller Avenue, in the area of 10th Street, according to a statement released by the Crossville Police Department.
Investigative reports indicate that the driver fatally shot himself in the head, resulting in the vehicle proceeding to travel, driverless, before crossing onto the sidewalk and impacting, head-on, the post of the overhead light and coming to rest against a business sign. The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.
A firearm was recovered from within the vehicle and the investigation is continuing at this time. Further information will be released at a later date, pending notification of family.
A lock-down of nearby schools was not initiated, due to the time of the occurrence.
The City of Crossville Police Department would like to thank the responding Crossville Police Officers, Crossville Fire Department, Crossville Street Department, Cumberland County EMS, as well as Cumberland County 911 for their professionalism and assistance, in response to this tragedy.
Contact the City of Crossville Police Department with any questions at 931-484-7231.
