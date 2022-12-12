Crossville City Council will meet in special-called session at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the purchase of the Village Inn.
The agenda for the meeting was released to the Crossville Chronicle on Friday afternoon. The agenda includes discussion and action regarding the purchase of the motel-turned-low-income-housing development complex, as well as a budget amendment ordinance allotting $455,000 for the purchase.
The called meeting follows the workshop session earlier this week in which the matter was tabled until January. The only discussion on tabling the matter took place between Mayor R.J. Crawford and City Attorney Randy York.
“I was informed by the city attorney that No. 21, discussion and action regarding purchase of the Village Inn, you would like to table that until next month,” said Crawford when the agenda item was broached at the council’s Dec. 6 work session.
“I would,” City Attorney Randy York replied. “I’ve been in discussion with Doug Fields, the attorney for Dr. Wood, and as of just a little bit ago, he asked me to table that until he can have an opportunity to speak to his client a little bit more.”
With that, discussion on the matter ended.
Dr. Wood is Crossville physician Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood, who owns the Village Inn. He signed the contract for the sale Dec. 8.
The contract states the sale of the land and building next to Crossville City Hall on N. Main St. will be closed within 60 days after the Council’s third reading and approval.
“Possession of the property to be the date of closing,” the contract reads. “An earlier closing date will be considered based upon the status of the tenant relocation process and timing of Notice of Termination of Tenant’s Rent Agreements, the timing of which is in the discretion of the SELLER subject to the requirements of Paragraph 19.”
The Village Inn sits next to Crossville City Hall on N. Main St. It was closed down in late July for building and fire code violations. The closure displaced 130 residents, who were allowed to move back in the following day.
Paragraph 19 of the contract states, “Upon the final reading and acceptance of this offer by the Crossville City Council if the SELLER has not already done so, SELLER shall immediately notify the residents and occupants of The Village Inn that the property will be sold to the City of Crossville and, if not already provided, shall immediately provide a complete list and available contact information to any remaining residents.”
It continues, “The SELLER shall advise all occupants that they will have thirty (30) days to vacate the premises and that the facility will not have utilities available after sixty (60) days of said notice. SELLER however shall have no liability for tenants that fail to vacate, or tenant damage.”
According to the contract, the sale is on an “as is” basis for the land and building. Final acceptance of Wood’s offer to sell the property is contingent on the Council’s official approval.
The closure of the Village Inn earlier this year led former City Attorney Will Ridley to recommend the council suspend City Manager Greg Wood and hire an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation.
Greg Wood resigned as city manager the following week, but the council voted not to take action on his employment pending completion of the investigation. He later rescinded his resignation and was reinstated as city manager in late August.
The special-called session will be the council chambers of City Hall at 392 N. Main St. Nothing about the Village Inn is on the agenda for the regular monthly Council meeting, which convenes at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.