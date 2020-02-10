Air quality testing at Homestead Elementary last month has found the presence of black mold in one classroom at Homestead Elementary.
A press release from the school system Friday afternoon advised seven classrooms were tested Jan. 27 and results returned Feb. 6.
“Of the seven classrooms tested, only room 304 showed any presence of black mold spores,” said the release from Director of Schools Janet Graham and Principal Candace Cook.
GEOservices, which conducted the testing, said spore levels were below 50-200 parts per cubic meter, which is the level when spores create the potential for health issues.
“However, the fact that any of these spores were discovered compelled us to engage a professional mold remediation company, ServPro, to conduct specialized cleaning of the classroom over the weekend of Feb. 8,” the release continues.
The classroom is in the original 1930s portion of the facility. Graham said new HVAC units had been installed last summer.
“This gives us an opportunity to make sure all is well in this older facility,” she told the Chronicle.
She was not aware of any mold issues in recent years.
Homestead Elementary has dealt with issues of mold and asbestos in the past. In 2001, the school was closed for eight days after asbestos was found in basement areas. That followed the the discovery of mold at the school.
The 1950s-era gym was torn down in 2002 due to mold issues and a new portion of the school built with classrooms, a new gym and office suite.
Homestead students moved as a group to Brown Elementary once that new building opened and work began on the Homestead campus.
The class assigned to room 304 will meet in another location until follow-up testing is conducted and the issue resolved.
“The health and safety of our staff and students is of the utmost importance,” the release says. “Therefore, we will also be contracting to have the air quality of the entire school tested and will follow through with further remediation if testing suggests the same.”
Cook was to meet with faculty and staff Monday morning to discuss the issue. Parents were to receive official notification of the findings in a letter to be sent home Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.