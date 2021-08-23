E911 Board of Directors
Aug. 24, 4 p.m.
Cumberland County E911
42 Southbend Dr.
Public Hearing
Aug. 24, 3 p.m.
Crossville City Hall
392 N. Main St.
2020 Parks and Recreation land acquisition project
Cumberland County Board of Education
Building and Grounds Committee
Aug. 24, 4 p.m.
Cumberland County Central Services
368 Fourth St.
Cumberland County Health and Safety Standards Board
Aug. 25, 2 p.m.
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
Agenda includes updates on properties on Yuork Dr., Bent Tree Dr. and Lantana Rd.
Cumberland County Board of Education
Aug. 26, 6 p.m.
Central Services
368 Fourth St.
Agenda includes updates on ESSER federal funds, including a continuity of services plan for ESSER 3.0. See full agenda HERE
