E911 Board of Directors

Aug. 24, 4 p.m.

Cumberland County E911

42 Southbend Dr.

 

Public Hearing

Aug. 24, 3 p.m.

Crossville City Hall

392 N. Main St.

2020 Parks and Recreation land acquisition project

 

Cumberland County Board of Education

Building and Grounds Committee

Aug. 24, 4 p.m.

Cumberland County Central Services

368 Fourth St.

 

Cumberland County Health and Safety Standards Board

Aug. 25, 2 p.m.

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

Agenda includes updates on properties on Yuork Dr., Bent Tree Dr. and Lantana Rd.

 

Cumberland County Board of Education

Aug. 26, 6 p.m.

Central Services

368 Fourth St.

Agenda includes updates on ESSER federal funds, including a continuity of services plan for ESSER 3.0. See full agenda HERE

