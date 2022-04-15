The following meetings are scheduled the week of April 18:
Cumberland County Commission
Delinquent Tax Committee
Monday, April 18
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
4:15 p.m.
Agenda includes the sale of two properties on Hawes Circle
Cumberland County Board of Education
Budget Committee
Monday, April 18
Central Services
368 Fourth St.
4:40 p.m.
Agenda includes overview of 2022-’23 budget
Cumberland County Commission
Monday, April 18
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
Agenda includes appointment of a medial director, application for Community Development Block Grant, contract for inmate health services and budget amendments
Cumberland County Library Board
Tuesday, April 19
Art Circle Library
3 East St.
2:30 p.m.
Nominating committee
Cumberland County Library Board
Thursday, April 21
Art Circle Library
3 East St.
1:30 p.m.
Policy committee
Crossville City Council
Special-Called Meeting
Thursday, April 21
Crossville City Hall
392 N. Main St.
1:30 p.m.
Agenda includes discussion of architect for the indoor recreation center
Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission
Thursday, April 21
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Agenda to be announced
