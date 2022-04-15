The following meetings are scheduled the week of April 18:

Cumberland County Commission

Delinquent Tax Committee

Monday, April 18

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

4:15 p.m.

Agenda includes the sale of two properties on Hawes Circle

 

Cumberland County Board of Education

Budget Committee

Monday, April 18

Central Services

368 Fourth St.

4:40 p.m.

Agenda includes overview of 2022-’23 budget

 

Cumberland County Commission

Monday, April 18

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

Agenda includes appointment of a medial director, application for Community Development Block Grant, contract for inmate health services and budget amendments

 

Cumberland County Library Board

Tuesday, April 19

Art Circle Library

3 East St.

2:30 p.m.

Nominating committee

 

Cumberland County Library Board

Thursday, April 21

Art Circle Library

3 East St.

1:30 p.m.

Policy committee

 

Crossville City Council

Special-Called Meeting

Thursday, April 21

Crossville City Hall

392 N. Main St.

1:30 p.m.

Agenda includes discussion of architect for the indoor recreation center

 

Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission

Thursday, April 21

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

Agenda to be announced

Tags

Trending Video