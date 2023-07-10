Cumberland County Commission

Fair Committee

Tuesday, July 11

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

4:30 p.m.

The committee will discuss facility needs at the complex.

 

Crossville City Council

Tuesday, July 11

Crossville City Hall

368 N. Main St.

5:15 p.m.Audit Committee

5:45 p.m.Beer Board

5:55 p.m.Solicitation Board

6 p.m. — Regular Meeting

Agenda for the regular meeting includes first reading on an ordinance governing street closure requests, construction of a box hangar at Crossville Memorial Airport and purchase of property to relocate a city fire stations.

 

Cumberland County Commission

Delinquent Tax Committee

Monday, July 17

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

5 p.m.

The agenda includes multiple offers to purchase property owned by the county.

 

Cumberland County Commission

Monday, July 17

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

6 p.m.

Agenda includes sale of tax-delinquent property, release of broadband grant funding, changes to the equipment use policy and appointments to the Cumberland County Library Board. 

 

Crossville Lake Commission

Monday, July 17

Meadow Park Lake

5:30 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Library Board

Tuesday, July 18

Cumberland Meeting Room

Art Circle Library

3 East St.

1:30 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Commission

Budget Committee

Tuesday, July 18

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

4:30 p.m.

Final budget review

Tags

Trending Video