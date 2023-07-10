Cumberland County Commission
Fair Committee
Tuesday, July 11
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
4:30 p.m.
The committee will discuss facility needs at the complex.
Crossville City Council
Tuesday, July 11
Crossville City Hall
368 N. Main St.
5:15 p.m. — Audit Committee
5:45 p.m. — Beer Board
5:55 p.m. — Solicitation Board
6 p.m. — Regular Meeting
Agenda for the regular meeting includes first reading on an ordinance governing street closure requests, construction of a box hangar at Crossville Memorial Airport and purchase of property to relocate a city fire stations.
Cumberland County Commission
Delinquent Tax Committee
Monday, July 17
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
5 p.m.
The agenda includes multiple offers to purchase property owned by the county.
Cumberland County Commission
Monday, July 17
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
6 p.m.
Agenda includes sale of tax-delinquent property, release of broadband grant funding, changes to the equipment use policy and appointments to the Cumberland County Library Board.
Crossville Lake Commission
Monday, July 17
Meadow Park Lake
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland County Library Board
Tuesday, July 18
Cumberland Meeting Room
Art Circle Library
3 East St.
1:30 p.m.
Cumberland County Commission
Budget Committee
Tuesday, July 18
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
4:30 p.m.
Final budget review
