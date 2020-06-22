An unsettled weather pattern will be the story through midweek, with numerous showers and thunderstorms predicted.
Many locations received as much rain on Father's Day as seen during the previous two weeks. Looks like some improving weather on Thursday and Friday of the upcoming week.
More scattered thunderstorms next weekend are expected but stay alert for updates as the last week of June is approached. Readers will be updated as we on what to expect for the next 90 days.
There are plenty of days ahead to enjoy cook outs, fishing, golfing and the best of Mother Nature until it gets too hot later in the summer, which is likely to happen.
One of the worst heat waves ever recorded in Tennessee was on June 29 and it was only eight years ago. In 2012, an abnormally hot, dry air mass settled over Middle Tennessee.
Crossville set a new all-time record high at 102 at the Crossville Airport but the temperature hit 104 in downtown Crossville. It's only the second time Crossville has ever reached triple digits.
Other all-time record highs are set at Woodbury (110), Sparta (108), McMinnville (106), Cookeville (105), and Jamestown and Monterey (103).
A favorite holiday has always been Independence Day and a weather forecast for the 4th will come next week. Persons thinking of taking a vacation and need a forecast can email is weather1@charter.net. Persons wanting a quick forecast for Crossville only, the weather line number is 707-5533.
