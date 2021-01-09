2021 Partners for chronicle end of year.jpg

Representing some of United Fund’s 36 partner agencies are Connie Robbins of Home Away From Home, Sarah Cannon of the Avalon Center, Jessica Stuhr of Crossville Housing Residents, David Wallbaum of the Rescue Squad, Allison Brendel of the Roane State Food Pantry, Ginny Dyer of Cumberland House Hospice, Cathy Tipton of Homestead Food Pantry, and Deborah Goodwin of the Exchange Club/Stephens Center.

The end of 2020 is fast approaching, and the Cumberland County United Fund wants to thank its supporters in Crossville and Cumberland County.

“We have had several calls asking how our 36 partner agencies are doing during the pandemic,” said Holly Neal, United Fund executive director.

“We are happy to say that because of the generosity of our donors all of our partners have shown great creativity and adaptability continuing to offer programs and services to members of our community.”

Those who find themselves at the end of the year reflecting on their blessings and would like to make a difference in the community are asked to consider an end-of-year tax-deductible donation to the United Fund. 

It’s a gift that will be turned into grants to help sustain United Fund’s 36 partner agencies through 2021. 

Donors may give in easy, safe and social-distanced options through www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or by mail to 348 Taylor St., Suite 101, Crossville TN 38555.

“We wish you happiness and good health in the New Year,” Neal said.

Tags

Trending Video