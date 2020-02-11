The United Fund of Cumberland County surpassed its 2019 fundraising campaign goal of $415,000 by roughly $27,000. Tiffany Atkinson, treasurer, gave the news in her report last week during the organization’s annual meeting.
Holly Neal, United Fund of Cumberland County director, said the goal was beaten through the generosity of donors in the community and the hard work of United Fund volunteers.
“We surpassed our goal. One reason is that the many of our companies do a great job with encouraging new hires to sign up to give through payroll deduction. Those that surpassed their initial pledge in 2019 were CoLinx, Durable Products, Highland Federal and VEC. The others were either right on the money or had a small amount of unpaid pledges,” Neal said. “By surpassing our goal, it enabled us at the end of the year to provide additional funding to several of our partners.”
Neal said since October the agency had calls to replace an RV for a 90-year-old who was living in the camper, Christmas toys, electric bills, maternity clothes, rent, food, replacing brakes on a vehicle, and a recliner/hospital bed for a medical patient.
“We also had people wanting to find a place to donate coats, and food baskets for the holidays. In each case, we were able to refer them to one of our partner agencies or another community resource,” Neal said.
She encouraged people to continue making a difference by syncing their Kroger Rewards Cards and Your Amazon accounts to Smile Amazon.
“In 2019, to the tune $1,200 you made a difference just by shopping,” Neal said.
Neal reported that CoLinx remained in the lead in the community standings and they also match employee contributions dollar for dollar.
Neal said the next tier of giving was a county employee with the Cumberland County school system, providing the largest portion of their giving.
They were followed closely by Cumberland Medical Center, Durable Products and MasterCorp, who both also match employee giving dollar for dollar.
She reported the Fairfield Glade Door-to-Door campaign is currently at $57,500 with the help of Sara Drake.
“Our grand total for the 2020 ‘Catch the Caring Spirit’ Campaign pledges has us reaching our goal of $420,000,” Neal said.
She reported the 27 United Fund board and honorary members donated over 500 hours to the work of the United Fund. And 11 personally gave a combined total of $6,000 and the rest donated through their organizations payroll deduction and many gave in-kind donations as well.
Neal recognized office volunteer Janie Allen who donated over 120 hours of time last year and Barb Paquette who donated over 30 hours working on the auction.
Neal said she donated 50 hours to the work of the United Fund campaign.
She announced officers for the 2020 campaign are Allison Brendel, secretary; Tiffany Atkinson, treasurer; Jennifer Thompson, vice president and campaign chairperson; and co-presidents Ashley DeRossett and Amanda Elmore
New board members for a one-year term include Cindy Schurr and returning members are Don Alexander and Jeanene Houston.
Two-year term members include Jessica Lancianese and Daisy Luna, CoLinx representatives, and continuing for a three-year term are Mark Baldwin, Kellie Dodson and Gretchen Thurman, school system representative.
She said Carmen Wyatt was being moved to honorary board member this year.
Christy Dolinich, outgoing president, and Elmore were each given a pen with their names engraved on them as appreciation gifts.
The 13th annual United Fund dinner and auction “Be A Star” will be March 6 at the Lake Tansi Restaurant. Tickets are $45 in advance or $50 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. The meal will be served at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the United Fund of Cumberland County, tickets for the annual dinner and auction, or to donate, call 931-484-4082.
