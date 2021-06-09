UPDATE: Cumberland County 911 Director Eric Ritzman says the emergency alert was sent countywide due to a software glitch. They have worked with the provider to resolve the issue.
A surprising find in a storage shed led to a multi-agency effort to dispose of a World War II-era anti-tank rocket launcher round Tuesday night.
While the effort to safely detonate the unexploded ordnance was successful, a problem in the emergency alert system had many people on edge. Officials with Cumberland County 911 say the issue was a software glitch and the problem has been resolved.
Crossville Fire Chief Chris South told the Chronicle, “The event itself went flawlessly. I was so proud of all our personnel. Everybody did a fabulous job — except for that.”
The city fire department had a busy afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., they were called to Cumberland County High School with a report of a structure fire. They found a vehicle fully involved and parked next to F Wing of the school. The flames had ignited the roof, South said.
“The firefighters did a great job knocking out the fire in the pickup truck and the roof,” South said.
There was minimal damage to the school, the said, though some classrooms did need to be cleared of smoke.
South left the scene bound for Crossville City Hall where he planned to introduce new officers with the department during the scheduled meeting of the Crossville City Council.
Nearby on Vaughn St., a property owner flagged down a city police officer. The man had been cleaning out his parents’ property when he came across the rusty rocket in a storage barn.
“It was rusted and deteriorated, but the explosives were intact,” South said. “It scared him.”
The officer called for the fire department, and South responded. When he saw the find, he took a picture and sent it to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office bomb unit.
“We work hand-in-hand with them very well,” South said.
He immediately got a call — the unit was on their way to Crossville.
The Knoxville unit also contacted Fort Campbell in Clarksville to report the military ordnance, standard procedure when dealing with military equipment. Fort Campbell dispatched a three-man team from their Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Knoxville office also sent their bomb tech, South said.
“We had a good contingency of assistance,” he said.
While the device was being X-rayed and evaluated, South asked that about 20 homes within a 300-foot radius of Vaughn St. be contacted by the 9-1-1 center and let them know they may be asked to leave their homes for a brief time later in the night.
“I knew it would be late when they packaged it up to move it, and I didn’t want to blindside anyone,” South said.
He also sent firefighters and officers door-to-door in the affected area to ease concerns and communicate there was no immediate danger.
But the alert meant for the small geographic area was mistakenly sent countywide. Individuals with landline phones were contacted and people who had registered their cellphone numbers with 911 received the message.
“For that, I am sorry,” South said.
Cumberland County 911 Director Eric Ritzman said Wednesday he had spent much of the morning working with the emergency alert provider to identify what happened.
"It should not have happened," Ritzman told the Chronicle, describing the issue as a "software glitch."
The county has used the service since 2012, sending 114 successful alerts to residents about everything from chemical spills to manhunts.
"This is the first problem we've had with it, and I don't see it happening again," he said.
Perhaps a silver lining in the situation was that many people discovered they were not signed up for emergency alerts. Residents can register their phone number at cumberlandtn911.org.
"It registers the phone to your address, so if you're gone but something happens in your neighborhood, you'll still get an alert," Ritzman explained.
The registration offers two alert options: communications from Cumberland County 911 and weather alerts operated by the provider.
"When it works as designed, it's very valuable," Ritzman said.
South said the alert system was a good resource for emergency responders and had been used successfully in the past to alert residents to potential dangers. It can be used to pinpoint a specific geographic area.
“I want people to have faith in the system,” South said. “If we do need to call them and give them instructions, they can believe what they here.”
Back at Vaughn St., experts determined the rocket was a training round but did contain live explosives. It was carefully packaged and transported to a remote location in the Westel area, where it was detonated with countercharges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.