Tennessee has maintained its low unemployment rate for the remainder of 2022, with a December unemployment rate of 3.5%—for the third month in a row.
Cumberland County had the fourth-highest unemployment rate in Tennessee, with a December unemployment rate of 4.6%. This is a 0.3 percentage point increase from November’s rate.
Compared to December 2021, Cumberland County’s unemployment rate was 0.5 percentage points higher.
Cumberland County also had the biggest increase in unemployment in the state, as one of only three counties that had an increase in unemployment in December.
The other two counties that reported increases were Marion and Meigs counties (both had a 0.1 percentage point increase in unemployment).
The estimated labor force in Cumberland County decreased from 21,535 in November to 21,454 in December, which may have contributed to the uptick in unemployment. However, the number of unemployed people in the workforce increased from 936 in November to 990 in December. The county’s unemployment rate is not seasonally adjusted.
Throughout the year, statewide unemployment never went above 3.5%, and reached a low of 3.2%. Out of 95 counties, 94 maintained an unemployment rate under 5%, with Bledsoe County being the only outlier at 5.3%. In year-to-year comparison, the statewide unemployment rate decreased from 3.6% 2021 to 3.5% in 2022.
Eighty-nine out of Tennessee’s 95 counties reported decreases in unemployment between November and December, with only three counties maintaining a steady rate. The three counties with unchanged rates were Greene (4.2%), Polk (3.7%) and Putnam (4.2%).
Williamson County led the state with the lowest unemployment rate of 2.1%, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than its revised November rate of 2.5%. Bledsoe County had the highest unemployment rate with 5.3%, but this was a 0.1 percentage point decrease from its November rate of 5.4%.
About 1,500 non-farm positions were added statewide in December, with the largest increase of employment being in the trade, transportation and utilities sector—approximately 3,400 new employees. The government sector had the second-largest increase with an estimated 1,900 new employees, followed by the mining, logging and construction sector with an estimated 1,500 new employees.
Throughout the year, there was an increase of 104,800 new non-farm jobs in Tennessee. The largest increase in new jobs came from the education and health services sector (estimated 20,600 new employees). This is followed by the trade, transportation and utilities sector (estimated 20,400 new employees). The third-largest increase was in the leisure and hospitality sector (estimated 17,400 new employees).
Job seekers in Tennessee can search for job openings at Jobs4TN.gov. They can also learn more about free adult education or college prep classes, find a Registered Apprenticeship Program or locate the nearest American Job Center at TNWorkReady.com.
Tennessee’s January unemployment rate will be released March 2.
