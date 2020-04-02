More than 94,000 Tennesseans filed for unemployment benefits last week, with 3,295 new claims filed in the 14-county Upper Cumberland region that includes Cumberland County.
The rise follows the closure of in-person dining and fitness and exercise centers across the state March 23. A new order closing “non-essential” businesses took effect Tuesday night to continue through April 14. Job losses related to that order are not reflected in last weeks’ jobless claims.
People who lose their jobs during this time can file for unemployment benefits online at www.Jobs4TN.gov. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says this is the most efficient way to file for benefits at this time. Employers can file on behalf of affected workers, as well. This removes the requirement for workers to file an individual claim.
The maximum benefit for unemployed workers in Tennessee is $275, and the money is subject to federal taxes.
Workers with children and pregnant women may also apply for emergency aid through the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
According to the state website, an upcoming executive order from Gov. Bill Lee will allow individuals ordered to self-isolate by a medical professional or health authority to receive unemployment benefits if other eligibility requirements are met and you intend to return to your job.
If employers continue to pay workers during a closure, those individuals are likely not eligible for unemployment benefits. However, if employers pay a reduced rate during a business closure, employees may qualify for reduced benefits.
Congress significantly expanded the unemployment benefits system in last week's $2.2 trillion economic rescue package. That legislation added $600 a week in jobless aid, on top of what recipients receive from their states. This will enable many lower-income workers to manage their expenses and even increase their purchasing power and support the economy.
It also makes many more people eligible for jobless aid, including the self-employed, contractors, and so-called “gig economy” workers such as Uber and Lyft drivers.
Tennessee says it is working through the details of that legislation.
