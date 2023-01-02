The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development continues to report that the majority of counties in the state have maintained unemployment rates below 5% in November 2022. The state’s unemployment rate is unchanged at 3.5%, and is 0.1 percentages points lower than its November 2021 rate of 3.6%.
Similar to the state, Cumberland County’s unemployment rate was unchanged throughout October and November, remaining at 4.3%. The county data is not seasonally adjusted. November’s unemployment rate in 2022 is 0.8 percentage points higher than it was in November 2021, which was 3.5%.
However, the estimated labor force in Cumberland County decreased from 21,986 in October 2022 to 21,535 in November 2022. This means that between October and November, 451 people in the county were no longer considered to be a part of the labor force. The number of unemployed people dropped from 952 to 936 between October and November as well.
A reduced labor force is the trend statewide as well. According to state’s most recent report, the preliminary estimate of the statewide civilian labor force in November 2022 is 3,300,320 — which is 58,103 fewer civilians in the labor force than there were in November 2021.
According to this data, this is a decrease of 1.7% civilians in the labor force between November 2021-22. Notably, 1% of this decrease happened between October 2022 and November 2022, with an estimate of 34,611 people in Tennessee exiting the labor force.
Since November 2022, Tennessee employers created 119,400 new jobs, with the largest share of this increase being from the leisure and hospitality sector, which grew by an estimated 25,500 employees since last year. Education and health services accounted for the second-largest increase with about 22,400 employees, with the trade, transportation and utilities sector having the third-largest increase at about 20,900 employees.
In November, Bledsoe County recorded the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee at 5.3%, despite it decreasing 0.1 percentage points from the previous month. Williamson county had the lowest rate, at 2.5%.
TNWorkReady.com is a one-stop webpage for information on job training opportunities in Tennessee for individuals reentering the workforce after incarceration or for adult learners to earn a high school equivalency diploma.
Tennesseans looking for new job opportunities can also search at Jobs4TN.gov, which has hundreds of thousands of job openings in the state. In addition to that, Registered Apprenticeship programs offer jobseekers the opportunity to learn a skilled trade while earning a paycheck. Information can be found at ApprenticeshipTN.com.
