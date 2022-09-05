According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment rates in July.
Eighty-nine of the state’s 95 counties saw a decrease in their unemployment rate during the month. Seventy-three of these recorded an unemployment rate lower than 5%.
July’s seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate remained unchanged, at 3.3% for the third month in a row, and is only 0.1 percentage point higher than the all-time low unemployment rate of 3.2% recorded in March and April.
The seasonally adjusted national unemployment is at 3.5%, 0.1 percentage point lower than in June.
Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate in Tennessee (2.6%), and the highest recorded unemployment rate in the state was Perry County (6.3%).
Cumberland County’s unemployment rate is considerably higher than the state average, but has shown improvements from June’s data.
The unemployment rate has decreased by 0.4 points between June and July, from 5.2% to 4.8%.
The July 2022 rate, however, is 0.2 points higher than it was in 2021 (4.6%).
From a population of approximately 22,490, there are about 1,082 unemployed, according to July’s data.
Since July 2021, Tennessee employers have added 110,000 new jobs to their payrolls, with the leisure and hospitality sector seeing the largest year-to-year gains.
The next highest employment increases were in the trade, transportation and utilities sector as well as the mining, logging and construction sector.
There were 12,400 fewer jobs across the state between June and July. The largest number of jobs lost was in the local government sector.
Tennesseans searching for employment can visit TNWorkReady.com, a site that puts all of the Department’s job seeker services in one location to allow them to find the in-person or online assistance they need. The August statewide unemployment rate will be released Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. CDT.
