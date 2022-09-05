Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Jackson, Lawrence, Macon, Marshall, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - While the last 24 hours have been largely rain-free, many areas in Middle TN remain saturated. A quick 1 to 2 inches in any given area could cause flash flooding issues this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&