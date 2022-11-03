Cumberland County’s unemployment rate has dropped 0.5 percentage points since August, sitting at 3.8% in September, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
While an improvement, the current unemployment rate is still 0.1 percentage points higher than it was in September 2021.
According to September’s labor force estimate, about 837 out of the 22,050 members of the labor force in Cumberland County are unemployed.
However, Cumberland County’s unemployment rate is still lagging behind the state unemployment rate by 0.4 percentage points.
Sttatewide, the unemployment rate has remained unchanged between August and September, at 3.4%. This is a decrease from September 2021, when the rate was 3.8%.
September marks the second consecutive month of jobless rates decreasing in Tennessee by county, as the unemployment rate has dropped below 5% in all 95 counties throughout the month.
Tennessee’s labor force participation rate has decreased between August and September, from 60.8% to 60.5%. However, this is still a 0.1% increase from September 2021.
Williamson County continued to have the state’s lowest unemployment rate, at 2.1%—a 0.2 percentage point decline from August’s rate (2.3%). Perry County, with the highest unemployment rate at 4.9%, still showed significant improvement, as it has lowered 0.7 percentage points since August’s rate of 5.6%.
Compared to 2021, the number of non-farm jobs in Tennessee increased by 140,200, with 13,700 new non-farm jobs created between August and September in 2022.
The trade, transportation and utilities sector had the largest number of new jobs in September, bringing in about 6,000 jobs. This is a 0.9% increase in jobs in this sector between August and September.
Following this were the leisure and hospitality sector at 3,700 new jobs (1.1% increase) and the education and health services sector at 3,600 new jobs (0.8% increase).
Tennesseans searching for employment can visit TNWorkReady.com, a site that puts all of the Department’s job seeker services in one location to allow them to find the in-person or online assistance they need.
