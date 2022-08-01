Cumberland County, like all 95 counties in Tennessee, saw its unemployment rate increase in June as schools closed for the summer.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Cumberland County reported a 5.2% unemployment rate for the month, up from 4% in May.
The state’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.3% because it is seasonally adjusted. This statistical method considers seasonal impacts, like school breaks, in its unemployment figures while county data is not adjusted.
Employers across the state added 32,300 new nonfarm jobs to their payrolls between May and June. The local government sector saw the largest increase in new hires, followed by finance and insurance and then the educational services sector.
Tennessee’s civilian workforce jumped by nearly 8,000 workers to 3,405,540 people, the largest civilian workforce since the state started tracking the statistic. The new numbers increased the state’s labor force participation rate from 61.1% to 61.2%.
In Cumberland County, 1,182 people were out of work during June with a labor force of 22,794.
Williamson County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate for the month at 2.8%, which was a .5 of a percentage point increase. Cheatham and Wilson counties had the next lowest rates at 3.2%, both increasing by .6 of a percentage point.
Perry County reported the highest unemployment rate in June. At 6.8%, unemployment there increased by 1.3 percentage points during the month. Bledsoe County followed with an increase of 1.6 percentage points to 6.7%.
The department of labor offers numerous services to job seekers, both in-person and online. The department’s www.TNWorkReady.com offers all those services in one locations. From www.TNVirtualAJC.com, which outlines the programs available, 24/7 on the job seeker’s schedule, to an interactive map that easily identifies where to find the state’s American Job Centers.
