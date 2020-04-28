Tennesseans have a lot of questions about unemployment benefits, and they’re frustrated by the logjam of an overburdened system.
“The unemployment system is just awful, and I can’t call anybody” said Elizabeth Deleese of Crossville during a tele-town hall with state Sen. Paul Bailey last week. “There’s just nothing you can do. I understand it’s overwhelmed.”
Poor respiratory health prompted the mother of a Cumberland County High School junior to step away from her job in fear that contracting COVID-19 could prove devastating. She has a number of questions, she said, and she’s exasperated because of her inability to reach anyone at the state offices.
“You’re right; we are stretched very thin,” acknowledged Jim McCord, state commissioner of labor and workforce development, during the tele-town hall. “We have put in, as of tomorrow, a system that you may fall into. If that happens, and as we improve the system, our phone call volume will drop.”
Since March 14, 22 million unemployment claims have been filed across the U.S., said Rusty Felts, McCord’s assistant commissioner. The addition of newly created federal pandemic relief benefits, including those that cover sole proprietors, have created a quagmire with call volume, technology and a staff learning curve.
“It sounds like, from your situation, that you may qualify from the pandemic assistance,” McCord told Deleese during the teleconference.
Felts added, “In normal circumstances, where there might not be an approval claim, under the CARES Act, it could be.”
The federal coronavirus relief bill creates two facets of unemployment relief caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Sole proprietors and self-employed individuals are covered by pandemic unemployment assistance. Federal pandemic unemployment compensation adds $600 per week to each claim.
Deleese is not alone in worrying about the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis. A poll conducted during Bailey’s teleconference session indicated 68.5% of callers were more concerned about it than the health impact of the novel coronavirus.
“A lot of Tennesseans are hurting,” noted Bailey, whose 15th District includes Cumberland, Bledsoe, Jackson, Overton, Putnam and White counties. “We hear you.”
Those new federal benefits are overtaxing an already heavily burdened system by the number of workers filing for state compensation. A system is being built to specifically to handle federal benefits, McCord said, with the first of those distributions to start late last week.
Those delays affect people like Bill Barnhill, who said his daughter applied four weeks ago for unemployment and has yet to receive a check.
“There is a lot of people being paid or receiving benefits from the traditional claims,” McCord noted. The commissioner told listeners 225,000 Tennesseans had received payment last week.
Another caller, identified only as Brandon, exhausted his benefits just before the COVID-19 crisis. He wonders if he can have his benefits extended, where he can reapply or if he’s even eligible.
“Whether or not you’re eligible, that’s going to depend on some factors,” Felts replied. “The best thing to do is file the claim.”
He added, “File a claim with the department, and we will get to that ticket as fast as we can and get it in the system and determine your eligibility.”
Bailey introduced Max Farley from the Upper Cumberland Development District and Tyler Asher from the Upper Cumberland Small Business Development Center as regional resources for small businesses and the federal help offered through the coronavirus relief package.
“They’re definitely local people who can help local businesses,” he said.
