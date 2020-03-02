The Cumberland County United Fund, because of the generosity of its supporters, began the New Year by presenting grants to several area nonprofit agencies.
Those receiving the grants are Avalon Center for their transitional housing. Cumberland County Cardiac Pulmonary Rehabilitation Alumni is providing air purifiers and air conditioners for its more chronic pulmonary citizens.
The Cumberland County Imagination Library combined the additional funding with matched funds from the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, which will allow them to mail age-appropriate books to approximately 67 Cumberland County children between the ages from birth to age 5 for one year.
The House of Hope will use the grant to sponsor their Generation Next Summer Program trip to the Adventure Science Center in Nashville. Most of the children in the program are those living with their grandparents or other relatives.
Cumberland County Rising Anti-Drug Coalition is using the funding to provide bus transportation for youth to attend the Tennessee Teen Institute at UT Martin. In addition, the remainder of the extra funding will be used on medication lock boxes to distribute in the community.
Home Away From Home Head Start and Childcare Center will provide a new sunshade for the toddler outdoor play area. The Cumberland County 4-H grant provides replacement arrows for the 4-H Archery Team, 4-H Camp and Conference Scholarships and club materials and supplies which also includes project groups and afterschool.
The additional funding will help Women on Wings provide materials for program participants and a facilitator.
United Fund thanks Cumberland County supporters for truly living out its motto, “Neighbors helping Neighbors.” Call 931-484-4082 or visit www.cumberlandunitedfund.org for information of how to become involved with the United Fund or to make a tax-deductible donation.
The public can also help support the United Fund when they shop at Amazon or Kroger by signing up and choosing Cumberland County United Fund at www.smile.amazon.com and www.krogercommunityrewards.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.