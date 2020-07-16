The Upper Cumberland Medical Society is asking the community to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
An affiliate of the Tennessee Medical Association, the society includes physicians working in the 14-county Upper Cumberland region. The signatories include 35 physicians, including Kendall Anne Morrison, MD, and Larry E. Patterson, MD, of Crossville.
“In this fight, our enemy is an invisible virus,” the statement says. “Most cases of COVID-19 are spread by asymptomatic carriers or those who have not yet started showing symptoms of the virus. For these reasons, it is necessary for all of us to take precautions.”
Cumberland County recorded 80 active cases on Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 11 from the day before. Since March, 241 people have tested positive for the virus, with 156 people recovered and five deaths and 17 hospitalizations.
Neighboring Putnam County had 321 active cases on Wednesday, with 1,108 cases since March and 7 deaths.
Other Upper Cumberland counties include White County with 50 active cases, Overton County with 21 active cases, and Fentress County with 17 active cases.
Tennessee added 2,273 new cases Wednesday and 1,585 people recovered. To date, 69,061 cases have been identified in the state, 39,857 recovered, 783 deaths, 3,434 people hospitalized and 1.09 million tests.
The UCMS encourages everyone to avoid crowded places and limit time in enclosed places; maintain 6 feet distance from other people and wear a mask or cloth face covering in public; wash your hands frequently; do not go out in public if you are sick unless you are seeking medical care.
If you become ill with symptoms of the virus — fever, cough or shortness of breath, among many others — isolate yourself and call your doctor for medical care. If your physician recommends quarantine because you were exposed to diagnosed with COVID-19, the doctors urge everyone to follow those recommendations.
“After the tragic March 3rd tornado in Putnam County, our region showed its true colors. Our collective outpouring of care was an inspiring model for the nation of what it means to take care of your neighbor. With an invisible enemy like a virus, it is more difficult to stay vigilant. In March, we donated, cared, served, and prayed. Now it is time for each of us to rally again,” the statement reads.
“Take responsibility for others. Please wear a simple cloth face covering. Avoid crowds. Come together to take care of the citizens, first responders and health care workers in all 14 counties of Upper Cumberland. The Upper Cumberland Medical Society urges everyone to do your part to help flatten the curve.”
The statement points to www.cdc.gov for information on preventing the spread of the virus.
The Cumberland County Health Department offers free testing for the virus Monday-Friday in the parking lot of the facility at 1503 S. Main St. The hours have changed to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to high afternoon temperatures. No appointment or doctor’s order is necessary.
The health department also has cloth masks available for the public. Stop by Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to pick one up for every member in your household.
