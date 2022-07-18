It is sure going to be a typical week of summer weather across Tennessee with scattered pop-up thunderstorms possible each day and high temperatures climbing from the 80s to near 90 by the end of the week.
The storms should get more numerous for the final week of July, and the Plateau will probably finish with another month of above-normal rainfall.
The county is currently into what is normally the hottest time of the year. All-time high temperatures for the area since official temperature records started in East Tennessee were checked recently.
Crossville has sizzled under 104 degrees, Dayton and Pikeville 107 degrees, 106 in Lenoir City and 105 in Oak Ridge, Athens and Norris. The highest temperature ever recorded in Tennessee was 113 at Perryville on July 29, 1930. Perryville is in Decatur County near the Tennessee River.
There are indications the Plateau may see stronger cold fronts coming in around mid- to late August which is only a month away. There will be a little touch of fall being in the air.
People are already asking what kind of winter is expected. Those tired of the heat might find the winter of 2022-’23 mighty interesting.
