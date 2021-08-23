The weather pattern stays basically the same for Cumberland County Fair week with partly cloudy skies along with highs in the 80s and chances of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, typical August weather.
Rainfall is expected to stay above normal into the first week of September. Week 2 of high school football will see the threat of scattered thunderstorms as the Jets travel to Monterey and the Panthers are at home hosting East Ridge.
Aug. 29 marks the 31st anniversary of the most severe hailstorm on record in Cumberland County. At 3:20 p.m., the storm slammed into Crossville, delivering golf ball- to baseball-sized hail.
In Linary, an egg-sized stone lodged in a watermelon. Winds gusted to 66 mph at the airport. Damage would indicate gusts of wind reaching as high as 80 mph in some areas.
Many trees were uprooted along the storm path. Wind, hail and flooding damage was reported throughout Crossville. At one point, power was lost to three-fourths of the county. Storm cloud tops grew to 64,000 feet, also a county record.
There were 60 injuries reported, most being minor from broken glass. The temperature dropped from 85 degrees to 58 degrees in less than an hour. Hail was lying on the ground for hours and the Cumberland County Fair was canceled that night because of damage at the Community Complex.
Persons needing weather data can drop an email to weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.