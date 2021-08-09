Typical August weather is the story for the week ahead with about a 50% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day with high temperatures in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.
With any luck, the clouds will give the Plateau a break Thursday night and allow clear skies to view the meteor shower.
This is one of the best meteor showers of the year coming Thursday night and early Friday morning. The shower is produced by Comet Swift-Tuttle which was discovered in 1862.
The Perseids are famous for producing a large number of bright meteors.
The best viewing time is from midnight to 2 a.m., although it can be seen any time that night. Look to the north or northeast but high in the sky.
The crescent moon will set early in the evening leaving us with dark skies for perfect viewing. That bright planet seen in the western sky after sunset is Venus and it will be joined this week by the moon.
Here is a thought: There could be frost within two months and snowflakes might be spotted in three months.
Questions or weather data is available by sending an email to weather1@charter.net.
